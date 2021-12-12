Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Sells $541,500.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 265,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

