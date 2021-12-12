KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 277.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

KALV stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.99.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

