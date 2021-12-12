Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,975 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average is $136.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

