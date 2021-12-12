Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

