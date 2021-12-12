Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $145,963.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00060199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.67 or 0.08102164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.75 or 0.99992466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00055923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

