Kattana (KTN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $194,436.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $5.48 or 0.00010886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a market cap of $10.89 million and $194,436.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kattana has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.02 or 0.08189112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00079835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,298.77 or 0.99854525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,986,208 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

