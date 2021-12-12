Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 16.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

