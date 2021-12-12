Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,217 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,709 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,670,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584.

