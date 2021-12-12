Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 206 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.