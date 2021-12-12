Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $169.60 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

