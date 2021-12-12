Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.89% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB opened at $29.11 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

