Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

