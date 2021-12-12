Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 27,234 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 231.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

