Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

