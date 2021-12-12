Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

