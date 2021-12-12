Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,466,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,497. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

