Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.36 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Kin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Kin has a market cap of $153.36 million and $6.09 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00122272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00175970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,671,198,842,428 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.