Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Director Robert F. Vagt Buys 6,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 210,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 62,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

