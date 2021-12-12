Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

