Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $304,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

