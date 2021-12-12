Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $13.12

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $12.76. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $716.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $173,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 117.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 253,872 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

