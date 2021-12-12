Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

KRUS stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.