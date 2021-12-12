Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Reduced by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

LRCX opened at $705.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.38. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

