Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.