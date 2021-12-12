Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $575,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 172,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

