Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

