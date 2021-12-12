Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

