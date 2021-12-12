Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,572 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

