Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 329.14, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,013.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

