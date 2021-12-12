Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.14) to GBX 2,470 ($32.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.17) to GBX 2,300 ($30.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,594 ($34.40).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,944 ($25.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,895.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,048.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719 ($22.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.31), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($604,951.24).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

