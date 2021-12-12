LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Sells $13,260.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 2,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $13,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 544.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 13.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.