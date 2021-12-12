LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Sells $13,260.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 2,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $13,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LFVN stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.