Lisk Price Reaches $2.50 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Lisk has a market cap of $321.61 million and approximately $18.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00004942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

