Loki (LOKI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,033.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.92 or 0.08194206 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.25 or 0.00316616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00911796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00075819 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00394868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00266250 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

