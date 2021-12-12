LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $96.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $76.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $386.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 19,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,923. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

