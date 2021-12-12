Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LHDX opened at $5.47 on Friday. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

