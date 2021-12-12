Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $485.00 at MKM Partners

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $468.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.95.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

