Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Lumentum worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
LITE opened at $100.60 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
