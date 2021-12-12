Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Lumentum worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $100.60 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

