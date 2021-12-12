Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNEGY shares. Pareto Securities lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LNEGY remained flat at $$38.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

