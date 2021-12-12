Mace Security International (MACE) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS: MACE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mace Security International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mace Security International alerts:

This table compares Mace Security International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Mace Security International Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International’s peers have a beta of -137.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million $1.70 million 15.03 Mace Security International Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.07

Mace Security International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International Competitors 242 963 1246 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.17%. Given Mace Security International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mace Security International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.