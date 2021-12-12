Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $68.10. 324,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

