Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

