Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

