MarketPeak (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

