Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Truist upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist now has a $525.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $380.00. Martin Marietta Materials traded as high as $438.37 and last traded at $437.64, with a volume of 709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.29.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average of $373.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

