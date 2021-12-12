MASQ (MASQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $130,995.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,388,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

