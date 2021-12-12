McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $225.26

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.26 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 224.01 ($2.97). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 89,794 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.05), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,706.54).

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

