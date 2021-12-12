MEG Energy’s (MEG) NA Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their na rating on shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.00.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.60.

TSE:MEG opened at C$12.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.25. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

