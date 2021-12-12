MenaPay (MPAY) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $581,004.60 and $58.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.



MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

