Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Shares Down 0.3%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44). 11,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 44,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.10 ($0.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

