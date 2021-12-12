Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.91 million and $193,040.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.88 or 0.08115279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,010.41 or 1.00011353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,113,550 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

